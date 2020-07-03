Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Ruth Cairnie Acquires 4,987 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Ruth Cairnie bought 4,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,559.44 ($19,147.72).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 317.70 ($3.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 461.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 296.53 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Babcock International Group PLC will post 8262.0006104 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 419 ($5.16) in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 590.25 ($7.26).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

