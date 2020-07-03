Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,382 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

