Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano Sells 234 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $29,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6,613.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.