Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton Sells 405 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $52,824.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,867.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $132.26 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,613.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bandwidth by 124.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

