Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Kade Ross Sells 500 Shares

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $65,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BAND opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,613.00 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

