Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells $86,177.43 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $86,177.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,021.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 5,250 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $680,242.50.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,613.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

