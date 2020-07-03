Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

