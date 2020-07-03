Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $189.18 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,838,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,206,508.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,174. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.