Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 700 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $16,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $265,685.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $23.88 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

