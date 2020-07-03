BidaskClub Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Sell

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $492.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.