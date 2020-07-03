BioNTech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,451 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 790 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.