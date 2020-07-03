BMO Capital Markets Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $150.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

FedEx stock opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $10,618,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

