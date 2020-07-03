BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 4.6%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR) was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.36, approximately 397,220 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 147,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

