BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -12.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $45,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,392,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,507,319 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,409. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

