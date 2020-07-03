Brokerages Set Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target at $23.50

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

