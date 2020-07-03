Brokerages Set Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Price Target at GBX 68

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.84).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 58 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Investec cut Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,445.73). Insiders have bought a total of 20,730 shares of company stock worth $587,490 in the last three months.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.