Brokers Offer Predictions for Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hometrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HTBI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $257.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall acquired 6,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

