Brokers Offer Predictions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. BofA Securities initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

ZI stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

