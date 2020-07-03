Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE BY opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 82.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 41.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 72.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,166,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

