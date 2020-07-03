C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,910 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the typical daily volume of 483 call options.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,737,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,937 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,417,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

