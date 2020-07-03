CBTX Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CBTX in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CBTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CBTX opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $490.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $235,430.00. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $698,680 in the last ninety days. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

