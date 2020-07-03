CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Up 3.9%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19, 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCDBF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SEB Equity Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

About CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

