Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Stock Price Up 1%

Ceapro Inc (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

About Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.