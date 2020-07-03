CEMIG Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,524% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEMIG by 107.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CEMIG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMIG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CIG stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

