Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVCY. DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $187.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

