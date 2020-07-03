Change Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,877 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,474% compared to the average volume of 1,199 call options.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,157 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

