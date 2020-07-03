Charles Schwab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 184,203 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,430% compared to the average volume of 7,280 call options.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

