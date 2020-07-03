Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives $100.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

CPK opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.90 million. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

