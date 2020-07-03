Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

