Citigroup Increases iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target to $85.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock worth $1,430,261 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.