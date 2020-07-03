Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.13. Citius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 3,419,424 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

