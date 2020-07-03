Claymore Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. During the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01701265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00109067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

