Cogent Communications Holdings Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

