Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

