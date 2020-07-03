Coline McConville Acquires 61 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Coline McConville bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.03) per share, for a total transaction of £695.40 ($855.77).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.41. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($22.66).

TPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,060 ($13.04) to GBX 1,066 ($13.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,398.45 ($17.21).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

