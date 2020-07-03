Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 49.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.