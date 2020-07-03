Columbus McKinnon Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million.

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.