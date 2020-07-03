Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

