Comparing Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.92% -1.43% -0.49% SES N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air China and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 1 1 2 0 2.25 SES 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Air China has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air China and SES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $33.09 billion 0.27 $1.56 billion $2.28 5.31 SES $2.22 billion 1.80 $331.74 million $0.60 11.58

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than SES. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. The Airline Operations segment offers air passenger and air cargo services. The Other Operations segment provides aircraft engineering, air catering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in import and export trading activities; and the provision of cabin, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 655 aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Company.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. It also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; and various network services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

