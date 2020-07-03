Comparing BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) & Rubius Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RUBY)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Rubius Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 25.54 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -2.96

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioCardia and Rubius Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics 1 3 2 0 2.17

BioCardia presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.98%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -61.83% -44.47%

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

