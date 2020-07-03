Comparing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

10.2% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $501.82 million 0.07 -$56.30 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.30 -$456.00 million $1.93 5.02

iMedia Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Volatility and Risk

iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -9.04% -136.47% -17.11% Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.99% 15.25% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iMedia Brands and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 3 0 2.60

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.84%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.88%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than iMedia Brands.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats iMedia Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.