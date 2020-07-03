Comparing Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & PB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PBBI)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $19.42 million 1.99 $4.69 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.33 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PB Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and PB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

PB Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

