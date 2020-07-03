Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Joie A. Gregor Sells 9,900 Shares

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00.

CAG opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

