Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 725.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.87. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

