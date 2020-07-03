Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,637,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 610,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 88,866 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

