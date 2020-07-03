Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,095 GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.