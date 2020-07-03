Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBTI opened at $26.60 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49.

