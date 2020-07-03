Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 10.49% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBTH opened at $26.39 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.