Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 53.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NATH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NATH opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.12. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $82.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Nathan's Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

