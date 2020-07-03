Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,184 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $356.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

